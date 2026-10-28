US bans imports from three Chinese genomics companies, citing forced labor

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 : The United States on Wednesday banned imports from three Chinese genomics companies for allegedly working with the government of Xinjiang to enable the forced labor of Uyghur and other ethnic minorities.

The companies are BGI Genomics Co.. Ltd, (300676.SZ), MGI Tech Co Ltd. (688114.SS) and Shenzhen BGI Technology Co Ltd, which the U.S. says is also known as the BGI Group.

The companies were added to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which identifies entities that use or facilitate the use of forced labor of Uyghurs and other minorities, or source material from the Xinjiang region.

Beijing ‌has regularly dismissed accusations of forced labor and other abuses ‌against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region