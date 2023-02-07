Logo
US-based financial data firm ION Group starts to bring clients back online after ransomware attack: Source
A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Kacper Pempel)

07 Feb 2023 05:56PM (Updated: 07 Feb 2023 07:19PM)
LONDON: ION, the financial trading services group hit by a ransomware attack last week, started to bring clients back onto its cleared derivatives platform overnight, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday (Feb 7).

Among the many ION clients whose operations were likely to have been affected by the attack and ensuing disruption were ABN Amro Clearing and Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest bank, according to messages to clients from both banks that were seen by Reuters last week.

The hackers who claimed responsibility for the breach at ION said last week a ransom had been paid, declining to say how much it was, or offer any evidence that the money had been handed over. ION declined to comment on whether the ransom had been paid.

Source: Reuters/zl

