US-based GE Vernova, Thailand's B.Grimm Power sign deals for gas turbine supply

BANGKOK, Sept 15 : U.S.-based energy technology company GE Vernova and Thailand's B.Grimm Power have signed two agreements to partner on power generation and energy infrastructure in Southeast Asia, the companies said on Tuesday.

Under the first agreement, GE Vernova will supply a gas turbine and associated generator for a gas-fired power plant project in Malaysia, owned and developed by B.Grimm Power, GE Vernova said in a statement.

Harald Link, chairman of B.Grimm Power, told reporters on the sidelines of the Gastech conference that the turbines will be delivered next year.

The power plant will be located in the Malaysian state of Perlis and will reach its commercial operating date in the fourth quarter of 2029, he added.

When asked about Malaysia's power market potential, Link said: "Every country gets a lot of data centers. That's why many countries invest in power generation and lines that connect to the grid."

Separately, GE Vernova and B.Grimm Power also entered a 14-year services agreement that covers five LM6000 gas turbine packages at B.Grimm Power's Bangkadi 1 and 2 power plants in Thailand for long-term operations.

The signing of the agreements took place at the Gastech exhibition and conference in Bangkok on Tuesday.