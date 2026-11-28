Nov 27 : US shoppers to spend above $13 billion online on Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics data, as bargain-hunting consumers look past inflation and high gas prices.

Online spending on Black Friday reached $9.7 billion through 6:30 p.m. ET (2330 GMT), up 12.8 per cent from last year, according to Adobe. The final total is expected to land between $13 billion and $13.4 billion.

• Spending is projected to remain strong over the weekend. Saturday spending is expected at $6.1 billion, up 6 per cent from last year, and Sunday spending is forecast at $6.4 billion, up 7.5 per cent

• Cyber Monday is forecast to remain the season's biggest online shopping day, driving $15.1 billion in spending, up 6.2 per cent from last year

• Across the five-day stretch from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, online spending is projected to rise 7.4 per cent to $47.5 billion

• Separate data from Salesforce showed Black Friday online sales generated $5.9 billion in the US and $30.7 billion globally in the first half of the day, keeping it on track for projected spending of $18.7 billion in the US, a 4 per cent growth year over year, and a 5.2 per cent rise to $83 billion worldwide

• Adobe, which in September forecast Black Friday online sales would rise 9.2 per cent to $12.9 billion, expects US holiday online spending this year to grow at a similar pace to last year's