US to blacklist 8 more Chinese companies, including DJI over Uyghur surveillance -FT
FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walk past DJI's flagship store in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China August 8, 2020. Picture taken August 8, 2020. REUTERS/David Kirton

15 Dec 2021 12:49PM (Updated: 15 Dec 2021 12:46PM)
The United States Treasury will place eight Chinese companies including DJI, the world’s largest commercial drone manufacturer, on an investment blacklist for alleged involvement in surveillance of the Uyghur Muslim minority, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The Treasury will put DJI and the other firms on its “Chinese military-industrial complex companies” blacklist on Thursday, the FT report said, citing two people briefed on the move.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

