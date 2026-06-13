US blocks foreign access to Anthropic's most advanced AI models, Axios reports

June 12 : The Trump administration is blocking foreign governments, companies and individuals from accessing Anthropic's most advanced AI models, Axios reported on Friday.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Friday sent a letter to Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei saying that the Mythos 5 and Fable 5 models would be subject to export controls to any location outside of the U.S. and to all foreign persons within the country, the report said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The U.S. Department of Commerce, The White House and Anthropic did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The Commerce Department took action after another company claimed it was able to jailbreak Mythos, Axios reported, citing an administration official.

Trump signed an executive order early this month asking leading AI developers to voluntarily submit their most capable models for government cybersecurity tests before ‌releasing them to the public.

A months-long dispute between Trump administration officials and Anthropic had been showing signs of easing across parts of the U.S. government as the company prepares to go public, Reuters reported earlier in June. The Defense Department in March labeled the company a "supply-chain risk."