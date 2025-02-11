US, Britain have not signed Paris AI summit declaration

PARIS : The United States and Britain have not signed the Paris AI Summit's declaration entitled 'Statement on Inclusive and Sustainable Artificial Intelligence'.

The communique states among priorities that "ensuring AI is open, inclusive, transparent, ethical, safe, secure and trustworthy, taking into account international frameworks for all" and "making AI sustainable for people and the planet."

The U.S. did not immediately explain its reason for not being a signatory.

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday that the discussions were ongoing and that Britain was joining other initiatives and would continue to work with its partners, including France.

They added: "We will only ever sign up to initiatives that are in the UK's national interest."

The Elysee said it was possible that more countries could sign onto the declaration in the hours after the event.