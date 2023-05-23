Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US cancels talks on $200 million for Microvast battery company -source
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US cancels talks on $200 million for Microvast battery company -source

23 May 2023 05:42AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The U.S. Energy Department decided on Monday to cancel contract negotiations on a $200 million award for Microvast Holdings, a lithium battery company, a source familiar with the matter said.

The department had been in talks for $200 million in funding to Microvast from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law for developing domestic manufacturing bases and supply chains.

Last December, two Republican lawmakers had slammed the decision to grant the funding in a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm saying Microvast had ties to the Chinese government.

The source said the decision to cancel the negotiations did not have to do with any concerns about China ties. Contract decisions are made on factors including company's past performance, financial management and accounting systems, the source said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.