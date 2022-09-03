Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US Capitol riot panel withdraws subpoena issued to RNC, Salesforce -Washington Post
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US Capitol riot panel withdraws subpoena issued to RNC, Salesforce -Washington Post

US Capitol riot panel withdraws subpoena issued to RNC, Salesforce -Washington Post

FILE PHOTO: An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump riot in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

03 Sep 2022 04:50AM (Updated: 03 Sep 2022 05:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON :The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has withdrawn the subpoena it issued to the Republican National Committee (RNC) and email vendor Salesforce Inc, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

The subpoena sought analytics information on email campaigns for former President Donald Trump, his campaign and the RNC, the Post said, adding that attorneys for Salesforce and the RNC were informed of the withdrawal this week.

The committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The RNC sued the congressional panel in March seeking to block its subpoena of Salesforce, a vendor that organized donor information for the RNC.

The committee has said the RNC and the Trump campaign solicited donations after the 2020 election "by pushing false claims that the election was tainted by widespread fraud."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.