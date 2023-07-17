US chip lobby presses Biden to refrain from further China curbs

The US-based Semiconductor Industry Association trade group on Monday (Jul 16) called on the Biden administration to "refrain from further restrictions" on chip sales to China as chief executives from the biggest US semiconductor firms planned to visit Washington this week to press their views on China policy.

The statement came in response to expected updates to a sweeping set of rules imposed in October to hobble China's chip industry and a new executive order restricting some outbound investment. Reuters reported last week that the chief executives of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc planned to meet with government officials to discuss their views on China policy.