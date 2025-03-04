Logo
Business

US CHIPS Act office lays off about a third of its staff, sources say
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden, isolating following his COVID-19 diagnosis, appears virtually in a meeting with business and labor leaders about the Chips Act — relating to U.S. domestic chip and semiconductor manufacturing — in an auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo
04 Mar 2025 11:23PM
WASHINGTON : About one-third of the staff in the U.S. Commerce Department office overseeing $39 billion of manufacturing subsidies for chipmakers was laid off this week, two sources familiar with the situation said.

The Commerce Department did not respond to requests for comment.

Reuters reported last month that the new Trump administration, which has embarked on a dramatic overhaul of the federal government, is reviewing the projects awarded under the 2022 U.S. CHIPS Act. That law is meant to boost U.S. domestic semiconductor output with grants and loans to companies across the chip industry.

About 40 staff members lost their jobs on Monday, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The staffers, who had probationary status, received emails at about 2 p.m. EST on Monday that they were terminated and they were out the door by 4 p.m., one of the people said.

Some 20 other staffers departed last week as part of the government's deferred resignation program, the person said. 

The chief investment officer of the office, Todd Fisher, resigned last week, according to an email seen by Reuters. A source familiar with the situation said his resignation was planned in recent months.

Source: Reuters
