WASHINGTON, Nov 24 : The US Central Intelligence Agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence recently discovered a cybersecurity breach that exposed some of their unclassified information, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The intrusions affected a network that looks for intelligence insights in public, unclassified material, the Times reported.

While it was not clear specifically what unclassified material was compromised, information at other government agencies was also believed to have been exposed in the breach, the Times added.

Asked about the report, the ODNI said there had been "no disruptions to critical capabilities or classified systems." The CIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

News of the breach adds to a recent upsurge in tech outages and cybersecurity incidents, including a breach reported at the US Department of Agriculture.