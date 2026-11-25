WASHINGTON, Nov 24 : The US Central Intelligence Agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence recently discovered a cybersecurity breach that exposed some of their unclassified information, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The intrusions affected a network that looks for intelligence insights in public, unclassified material, according to the New York Times, which first reported on the breach.

While it was not clear specifically what unclassified material was compromised, information at other government agencies was also believed to have been exposed in the breach, the Times added.

Asked about the report, the ODNI said there had been "no disruptions to critical capabilities or classified systems."

The news is the latest in a series of tech outages and cybersecurity incidents, including a breach reported at the US Department of Agriculture. Two separate breaches have recently been disclosed at the FBI, while the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security have also been caught up in recent cyber incidents.

The Times report did not say how the breach occurred.