US closes rear-view camera probe into more than 129,000 Honda vehicles

Sept 22 : The US auto safety regulator on Tuesday closed an investigation into rear-view camera failures in 129,092 Honda Ridgeline pickup trucks, recalled in 2022, without further action.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a recall query in 2024 and upgraded the review to an engineering analysis in February 2025 after receiving reports of wire-harness failures in vehicles that had received the original recall remedy.

NHTSA said it was closing the engineering analysis after testing and inspections did not support concerns that repaired wire harnesses would fail.

The agency said most reports it received involved other rear-view camera or wire-harness failure modes and could not be linked to the durability issue under investigation.

NHTSA's Vehicle Research and Test Center also surveyed owners, inspected selected vehicles and conducted durability testing of the wiring harness. The work found no rear-view camera failures caused by wire-harness damage, the agency said, and indicated that the part was not expected to fail during a reasonable vehicle lifespan.