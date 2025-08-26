Logo
US Commerce Department voids Biden's $7.4 billion semiconductor research grant deal
FILE PHOTO: Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture created on February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

26 Aug 2025 12:22AM (Updated: 26 Aug 2025 12:59AM)
WASHINGTON :The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it was voiding an agreement finalized under President Joe Biden with an outside center to oversee $7.4 billion in semiconductor research funds.

The department said the department's National Institute of Standards and Technology will assume operational responsibility for the National Semiconductor Technology Center from the private non-profit National Center for the Advancement of Semiconductor Technology (Natcast).

The department said the Biden administration illegally created Natcast and as a result the agreement granting the organization up to $7.4 billion in taxpayer money is invalid.

Source: Reuters
