US Commerce Dept finalizes tariff rates on solar goods from Southeast Asia

U.S. trade officials finalized tariff levels on solar cells and panels from Southeast Asia, a key step toward wrapping up a year-old trade case brought by American manufacturers that accuse their overseas rivals of flooding the market with unfairly cheap goods.

According to a decision posted on the U.S. Commerce Department's website on Monday, the agency calculated dumping duties of 6.1 per cent to 271.28 per cent, depending on the company and country. Anti-subsidy countervailing duties were between 14.64 per cent and 3,403.96 per cent. The case applies to solar cells imported from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.