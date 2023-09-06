Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US commerce secretary doesn't expect changes to Trump China tariffs until review complete
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US commerce secretary doesn't expect changes to Trump China tariffs until review complete

US commerce secretary doesn't expect changes to Trump China tariffs until review complete

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo attends a press conference at the Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services near the Shanghai Pudong International Airport, in Shanghai, China, Aug 30, 2023. (File photo: REUTERS/Aly Song)

06 Sep 2023 07:57AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Tuesday (Sep 5) she does not expect any revisions to US tariffs on China imposed during president Donald Trump's administration until an ongoing review is completed by the US Trade Representative's Office.

"I don't think the (Biden) administration will make any changes until that review is completed," Raimondo told CNBC. It is not clear when USTR will conclude the review.

Trump, a Republican, imposed tariffs in 2018 and 2019 on thousands of imports from China valued at some US$370 billion at the time, after a "Section 301" investigation found that China was misappropriating US intellectual property and coercing US companies to transfer sensitive technology to do business.

"We didn't put those tariffs in place. We don't think they make a whole of sense in many cases," Raimondo, part of the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden, said on Tuesday. "I think the Trump tariffs could have been much more strategic and that's why we are doing this four-year review."

The review by USTR is "to see if (the tariffs) are effective," she said.

But Raimondo added, "China's practices of subsidising their businesses have hurt US workers so we need a level playing field." Last week, she criticized various new Chinese restrictions on US businesses operating in China.

China's commerce minister last week urged Chinese companies investing in the US to be given "equal treatment" and called US 301 tariffs on Chinese imports "discriminatory", when he met with Raimondo in Beijing.

The Trump administration used Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, a statute aimed at combating trade partners' unfair practices, to launch the tariffs in 2018 and 2019.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

United States China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.