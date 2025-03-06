Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US communications agency to explore alternatives to GPS systems
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

US communications agency to explore alternatives to GPS systems

US communications agency to explore alternatives to GPS systems

FILE PHOTO: GPS (Global Positioning System) logo and Satellite model placed on the map are seen in this illustration taken, September 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

06 Mar 2025 03:51AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The Federal Communications Commission said on Wednesday it plans to vote next month to explore alternatives to GPS after national security concerns have been raised about relying on a single system crucial to modern life.

GPS, short for global positioning system, is a network of satellites and receiving devices used for positioning, navigation and timing on Earth in everything from ships and planes to cars.

"Continuing to rely so heavily on one system leaves us exposed," FCC Chair Brendan Carr said on Wednesday. "We need to develop redundant technologies."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement