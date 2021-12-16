Logo
US concerned by Canada's pursuit of digital services tax -USTR
A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the "Loonie," is pictured in this illustration picture taken in Toronto, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

16 Dec 2021 03:44AM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 03:41AM)
WASHINGTON : The office of the U.S. Trade Representative is concerned with Canada's announcement that it will continue to pursue a unilateral digital services tax, a USTR spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

“If Canada adopts a DST, USTR would examine all options, including under our trade agreements and domestic statutes,” it said.

Canada's finance ministry said on Tuesday Canada was still prepared to impose a tax on corporations providing digital services if need be.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)

Source: Reuters

