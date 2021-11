KUALA LUMPUR : The United States is confident about developing a framework with Indo-Pacific partners to strengthen business and workforce, U.S. Commerce secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday.

Raimondo said in a teleconference call that the framework was not envisioned as typical free trade deal, and must be inclusive, flexible so many countries can participate.

