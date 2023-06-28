Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US considering new restrictions on AI chip exports to China - WSJ
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US considering new restrictions on AI chip exports to China - WSJ

US considering new restrictions on AI chip exports to China - WSJ

Flags of China and U.S. are displayed on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/FILE PHOTO

28 Jun 2023 06:33AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The United States is considering new restrictions on exports of artificial intelligence chips to China, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) fell about 1.4 per cent on the news.

Nvidia, Micron, and AMD are among the U.S. chipmakers caught in the crossfire between China and the Biden administration.

In September, Nvidia had said that U.S. officials asked the company to stop exporting two top computing chips for artificial intelligence work to China.

The Commerce Department will stop the shipments of chips made by Nvidia and other chip companies to customers in China as early as July, the report said.

The Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The new curbs being mulled by the department would ban the sale of even A800 chips without a license, the report added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.