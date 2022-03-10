Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, highest since 1982
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, highest since 1982

US consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, highest since 1982

US consumer prices saw their biggest annual increase in more than 40 years in February 2022. (File photo: AFP/Ed Jones)

10 Mar 2022 10:15PM (Updated: 10 Mar 2022 10:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: US consumer prices saw their biggest annual increase in more than 40 years last month, rising 7.9 per cent compared to February 2021 as inflation continues to batter the economy, the government said Thursday (Mar 10).

Compared to January, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.8 per cent the Labor Department said, which was within expectations but nonetheless a sign the price increases were accelerating, driven by rising prices for gasoline, food and housing.

The United States has seen prices increase rapidly over the past year as it recovered from the COVID-19 impact, and the Federal Reserve is set to attack inflation by raising interest rates next week for the first time since the pandemic began.

However, the economic fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine is expected to push consumer prices even higher, particularly for energy.

A 6.6 per cent jump in gasoline prices accounted for a third of the monthly CPI increase, while overall food costs rose one percent and groceries rose 1.4 per cent, the largest gains in both categories since April 2020.

Housing costs such as rents rose 0.5 per cent compared to January and were up 4.7 per cent in the latest 12 months, the report said.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, CPI saw a monthly gain of 0.5 per cent last month, slightly less than in January, and increased 6.4 per cent over the past year.

Related:

Source: AFP/aj

Related Topics

inflation United States

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us