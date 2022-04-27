Logo
US court denies Musk bid to end SEC agreement on tweets oversight
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk grimaces after arriving on the red carpet for the Axel Springer award in Berlin, Germany, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

27 Apr 2022 11:35PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2022 11:41PM)
OAKLAND :A U.S. district judge on Wednesday denied Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk's request to end an agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for oversight over his tweets, the court ruling showed.

Musk on Tuesday clinched a deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion.

His lawyers had sought to terminate the 2018 consent decree resolving SEC securities fraud charges and argued the regulator's pursuit of Musk "crossed the line into harassment" and impeded his constitutional right to free speech.

