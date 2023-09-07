US court orders Mirror Trading International to pay US$1.7 billion in restitution for crypto fraud
WASHINGTON: A US District Court judge has entered a consent order against Mirror Trading International Proprietary Limited, finding it liable for foreign exchange fraud and ordered it to pay more than US$1.7 billion in restitution to victims, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Thursday.
The order stems from a CFTC complaint filed on June 30, 2022, the agency said.
Source: Reuters
