BEIJING :U.S. oil prices were down by more than $1 a barrel in early Asian trading on Tuesday from Friday's close after President Donald Trump took office and announced a plan to maximise U.S. oil and gas production by declaring a national emergency.

The most actively traded WTI crude March contract fell by $1.02 to $76.37 a barrel by 2356 GMT on Monday.

There was no settlement in the U.S. market for Jan 20 due to the Martin Luther King public holiday.