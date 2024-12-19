Logo
Business

US cyber watchdog tells senior officials to 'immediately' adopt end-to-end encryption
US cyber watchdog tells senior officials to 'immediately' adopt end-to-end encryption

FILE PHOTO: Technicians install 5G equipment on a utilities tower in Redondo Beach, California, U.S., March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

19 Dec 2024 12:24AM (Updated: 19 Dec 2024 12:34AM)
The U.S. cybersecurity watchdog CISA is telling senior American government officials and politicians to "immediately" switch to end-to-end encrypted messaging following a series of Chinese intrusions at major American telecoms.

In written guidance released Wednesday, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said that "individuals who are in senior government or senior political positions" should "immediately review and apply" a series of best practices, including the use of "end-to-end encrypted communications."

Source: Reuters

