US cyber watchdog tells senior officials to 'immediately' adopt end-to-end encryption

The U.S. cybersecurity watchdog CISA is telling senior American government officials and politicians to "immediately" switch to end-to-end encrypted messaging following a series of Chinese intrusions at major American telecoms.

In written guidance released Wednesday, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said that "individuals who are in senior government or senior political positions" should "immediately review and apply" a series of best practices, including the use of "end-to-end encrypted communications."