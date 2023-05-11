US debt 'brinkmanship' risks serious costs: Yellen

NIIGATA: Political brinkmanship over raising the US debt ceiling risks "serious economic costs" even without the "catastrophe" of a default, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Thursday (May 11) at G7 finance talks in Japan.

Hours earlier, former president Donald Trump urged Republican legislators to trigger the first-ever US debt default by refusing to lift the limit if Democrats do not agree to spending cuts.

President Joe Biden has also threatened to call off his trip to Asia, including in-person attendance at next weekend's Group of Seven summit, if the deepening standoff is not resolved soon.

"In my assessment - and that of economists across the board - a default on US obligations would produce an economic and financial catastrophe," Yellen said in a speech.

"Short of a default, brinkmanship over the debt limit can also impose serious economic costs," she added as a three-day meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs began in the city of Niigata.

The lifting of the so-called debt ceiling - a limit on government borrowing to pay for bills already incurred - is often routine.

But budget-minded Republicans, who won control of the House of Representatives in 2022, have vowed to only raise the limit from its current US$31.4 trillion maximum if spending curbs are enacted.