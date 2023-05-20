US Republicans put brakes on debt crisis talks

WASHINGTON: The threat of a US default was raised a notch on Friday (May 19) after a "pause" in debt ceiling talks between the White House and the Republican opposition as the two sides wrangle with deep disagreements.

Negotiators for President Joe Biden have been locked in talks with Republicans as they seek a deal to raise the US borrowing limit and allow the world's largest economy to avoid defaulting on its debt repayments.

"We've got to pause," Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters in Congress, adding, "we can't be spending any more money next year".

A default could ignite a firestorm in global markets, with investors nervously watching as the talks unfolded.

US stock indexes, which had been trending higher, changed course later Friday on the news.

Republicans say Biden must sign up to spending cuts in exchange for their support to raise the debt ceiling, ignoring repeated Democratic calls for a "clean" increase of the borrowing limit with no strings attached.

Democrats have framed the talks as an opportunity to discuss the upcoming budget ahead of June 1, when the Treasury predicts the United States could start defaulting on its debts, with dire economic consequences.

On Friday, the White House said significant problems remained between the two sides over the budget.

"There are real differences between the parties on budget issues and talks will be difficult," a White House official said in a statement, adding: "The President's team is working hard towards a reasonable bipartisan solution that can pass the House and the Senate."