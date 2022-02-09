US December trade data reveals massive shortfall in China's 'Phase 1' purchases

WASHINGTON: US goods exports to China fell in December, cementing a massive shortfall in Beijing's two-year purchase commitments under the Phase 1 trade deal negotiated by former president Donald Trump's administration.

The US Census Bureau said on Tuesday (Feb 8) that the United States' 2021 goods trade deficit with China rose by US$45 billion, or 14.5 per cent, to US$355.3 billion, the largest since a 2018 record of US$418.2 billion.

The 2020 gap was US$310.3 billion, a 10-year low driven by coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.

The global US trade deficit in 2021 surged 27 per cent to a record US$859.1 billion as businesses restocked inventories to meet robust demand.

NO EXTRA PURCHASES

The data showed China missed by far its commitments to purchase an additional US$200 billion worth of US farm and manufactured goods, energy and services above 2017 levels – the year before a bitter trade war embroiled the world's two largest economies.

The purchase commitments were the centrepiece of Trump's Phase 1 trade deal with China, which launched in mid-February 2020 and halted a threatened escalation of tariffs.

The deal also called for China to grant increased US market access to its agricultural biotechnology and financial services sectors and mandated some intellectual property protection improvements.

An analysis of final 2021 Census trade data compiled by economist Chad Bown of the Peterson Institute for International Economics showed China met just 57 per cent of its full two-year goods and services targets.