US Democratic lawmakers press SEC to probe Trump Media's fast feed

NEW YORK, July 29 : Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren and Adam Schiff have asked the U.S. securities regulator to probe whether Truth Social parent Trump Media's plan to sell early access to President Donald Trump's social media posts breaks the law, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.

Trump Media, or TMTG, unveiled a paid, licensed data feed this month that will give trading firms "the fastest" ​access to posts from the 10 most influential Truth Social accounts, including Trump's. The letter, sent on Tuesday, ramps up pressure on the product, as well as any Wall Street firms that may have bought the feed, potentially increasing what some industry sources said they believed to be legal, political and regulatory risks.

"This appears to be an outrageous abuse of the President's office for his personal benefit that undermines everyday investors and the integrity of our markets, while enriching Wall Street and other wealthy insiders," Warren and Schiff said in the July 28 letter to Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins.

A spokesperson for the SEC and Atkins, a free-market Republican appointed to the role by Trump who has generally taken a softer stance on enforcement, confirmed receiving the letter but declined to comment further.

The White House referred requests for comment to TMTG, which did not respond immediately.

EARLY DATA ACCESS, FOR A PRICE

Trump Media has discussed charging as much as $100,000 a month for the Truth API product, Reuters and other media outlets have reported. Trump's social media posts have in the past moved markets, and the profits of many top trading firms, ​hedge funds and financial services firms depend heavily on the speed at which they can trade off such news.

Trump, who owns about 41 per cent of Trump Media through a trust his children oversee, stands to profit from the paid access model. The company said it has ​already signed up customers ahead of the August 1 launch, but did not identify them.

Truth API is the latest example of the president mixing his personal business with presidential affairs, raising ethical issues, Warren and Schiff said. Trump reported last month, for example, that he received more than $1.4 billion last year from his family’s crypto projects.

While tech platforms are generally allowed to offer clients early data access, even if ​it disadvantages some market participants, according to lawyers, some ethics experts have said the Truth API product is different because Trump's ⁠posts are government information and he has an obligation to disseminate it publicly.

Warren and Schiff also noted Trump has in the past used Truth Social to endorse specific stocks including Citigroup, Intel and Palantir, which they said raises the risk of insider trading and of undermining investor confidence that the market is operating on a level playing field.