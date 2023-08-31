Logo
Business

US says it has not blocked chip sales to Middle East
Business

US says it has not blocked chip sales to Middle East

US says it has not blocked chip sales to Middle East

FILE PHOTO: A worker miniature is placed among printed circuit boards with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken July 5, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

31 Aug 2023 11:33PM (Updated: 01 Sep 2023 12:08AM)
A US. Department of Commerce spokesperson on Thursday (Aug 31) said the Biden administration "has not blocked chip sales to the Middle East".

The comments come after artificial intelligence chip firms Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices received notifications from US officials about new export licensing requirements to ship chips to some countries in the Middle East. However, neither of those firms said whether they had yet been denied a license to send chips to those countries.

The Commerce Department declined to comment on letters sent to specific companies.

Source: Reuters

