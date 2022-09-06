Logo
US Department of Commerce releases plan for $50 billion chips investments
FILE PHOTO: The Department of Commerce building is seen before an expected report of new home sales numbers in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

06 Sep 2022 06:43PM (Updated: 06 Sep 2022 06:47PM)
The U.S. Department of Commerce released its plan for implementing its $50 billion program to subsidize domestic chip manufacturing and expand research early on Tuesday.

The CHIPS - Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors - for America Fund is meant to boost efforts to make the United States more competitive with China's science and technology efforts.

Specific guidance for companies on how to make applications will be released by early February 2023, the Department said in its statement.

Source: Reuters

