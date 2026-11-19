WASHINGTON, Nov 18 : A federal grand jury has indicted a Russian national on charges of acting as a foreign agent to target the technology and defense company Palantir and surveil its employees, according to court documents and two people familiar with the matter.

Working with Russian collaborators, Igor D'iu allegedly traveled from Russia and stalked employees of what the Justice Department described in its affidavit and press release only as a Silicon Valley technology and defense company.

Two people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, identified the company as Palantir Technologies Inc, which has a large office in Palo Alto, California but is based in Florida.

D'iu took photos of employees' computer screens while at a coffee shop near company offices, according to the affidavit. He also followed a female staff member nearly 30 miles (50 km) but stopped his pursuit after the employee contacted the police, prosecutors said.

“The allegations in this case describe a state-sponsored operation to target and harass employees of an American technology and defense company because of that company’s assistance to Ukraine in its war with Russia,” Craig H. Missakian, the top federal prosecutor in San Francisco, said in a statement.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp has publicly backed Ukraine, and the company has said it deployed its technology to the country. Palantir did not respond to a request for comment. Russia's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

One of the people, who is familiar with the company's thinking, said the attempted breach was unsuccessful and will not change the company's support for Ukraine. The person added that Palantir is unlikely to be the only technology and defense company targeted by the Russians.

News of the alleged surveillance comes amid heightened scrutiny of tech company security after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned in the wake of extramarital affairs, including with a woman suspected of having Chinese intelligence ties.

D'iu, who is being held in federal custody, is charged with two counts related to his alleged work as a Russian agent, one count of interstate stalking and one count of fraud related to identification documents. He faces up to 21 years in prison. Reuters could not immediately determine if he had appointed a lawyer.

Bloomberg first reported that Palantir was the target of the Russian surveillance campaign.

D'iu allegedly entered the United States through the Texas-Mexico border in July and searched for company employee addresses online in August, according to the indictment. After following two employees on consecutive days out of the company's Palo Alto offices in early September, he was contacted by local law enforcement.

FBI agents later found a falsified US passport, Russian passports, roughly $18,000 in cash and 10 handwritten addresses, at least five of which were linked with employees' home addresses. Prosecutors said his co-conspirators told him he was working for "the Motherland" and directed him to set up his computer near the tech company's offices so they could try to obtain information from nearby employees.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.