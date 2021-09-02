Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US DOJ preparing to sue Google over digital ads business: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US DOJ preparing to sue Google over digital ads business: Report

US DOJ preparing to sue Google over digital ads business: Report

Google app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, on Jul 13, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

02 Sep 2021 05:44AM (Updated: 02 Sep 2021 05:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department is readying a second monopoly lawsuit against Alphabet Inc-owned Google over the internet search giant's digital advertising business, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The Justice Department sued Google in October, accusing the US$1 trillion company of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals. A trial was set for September 2023.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.

Asked about the report, Google responded in an email that its "advertising technologies help websites and apps fund their content, enable small businesses to grow, and protect users from exploitative privacy practices and bad ad experiences."

A lawsuit by 38 US states and territories accuses Google of abusing its market power in an effort to make its search engine as dominant inside cars, TVs and speakers as it is in phones. This was consolidated with the federal lawsuit for purposes of discovery.

Texas, backed by other states, filed a separate lawsuit against Google, accusing it of breaking antitrust law in how it runs its online advertising business.

Reuters reported in March that Google's plan to block a popular web tracking tool called "cookies" concerns US Justice Department investigators who have been asking ad industry executives whether that would hobble smaller rivals, citing people familiar with the situation.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us