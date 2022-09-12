Logo
US DOJ short-selling probe looks at trading in Amazon, Microsoft, JPM: Bloomberg News
FILE PHOTO: Smartphone is seen in front of Microsoft logo displayed in this illustration taken, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.
FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
12 Sep 2022 11:58PM (Updated: 13 Sep 2022 12:05AM)
The US Department of Justice has subpoenaed some short sellers for trading information on firms including Amazon.com, Microsoft Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co, as part of a short-selling probe, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The DOJ sent subpoenas over the past few months seeking details on transactions in several blue-chip stocks, according to the report that cited people familiar with the matter.

The DOJ last year also issued subpoenas to dozens of firms, including Citron Research and Muddy Waters Research LLC, as it probes potentially manipulative trading around negative reports on listed companies published by some of their investors.

The US securities regulator has also said it has been considering measures that require big investors to disclose more about short positions, or bets that stocks will fall, and the use of derivatives to speculate on stock moves.

The DOJ, Microsoft, Amazon and JPMorgan did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Source: Reuters

