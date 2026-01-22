US dollar edges up after Trump rules out military action in Greenland

The US dollar edged up from three-week lows against the euro and the Swiss franc on Wednesday (Jan 21) as investors digested US President Donald Trump’s speech at Davos, after his tariff threats triggered a broad selloff in US assets.

The US dollar ticked slightly higher against major pairs following Trump's speech, where he ruled out military action in Greenland, but said he was seeking immediate negotiations to discuss a deal to acquire the northern island.

The euro was down 0.17 per cent at US$1.17 EUR=EBS, having risen more than 1 per cent in the last two sessions. It hit US$1.1770 on Tuesday, its highest level since Dec 30.

The safe-haven Swiss franc CHF=EBSwas down 0.47 per cent to 0.7934 per US dollar, after gaining about 1.5 per cent between Monday and Tuesday.

"We're clearly not at the end of this saga, but any use of force would cause an irreparable schism between the US and Europe," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at investingLive.

"It doesn't sound like (Trump) is in Davos to make any real ultimatums."