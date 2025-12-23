US dollar retreats as prospect of Fed rate cuts overshadows growth data

NEW YORK, Dec 23 : ‌The U.S. dollar weakened on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week after data showing strong growth in the world's largest economy failed to shift sentiment on a currency under pressure from expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts next year.

The report bolstered views that the Fed will hold off on cutting rates at its meeting in late January, with the odds currently at 87 per cent, according to LSEG estimates. U.S. rate futures now expect the U.S. central bank's next policy easing will occur in June, with two quarter-percentage-point cuts priced in for 2026.

"We could see a lower dollar next year at least in the first quarter because the Fed is going to be increasingly forced to admit that the labor market is not in a good place," said Erik Bregar, director of FX and precious metals risk management at Silver Gold Bull in Toronto.

"The ‌Fed may be forced to cave a little bit (on rate cuts), even more than they have so far. The market wants ‌cuts. And the odds are that we're going to get a dovish Fed chair that will try to make that happen."

U.S. gross domestic product rose at a 4.3 per cent annualized rate in the last quarter, the first estimate from the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis showed. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP would rise at a 3.3 per cent pace in the third quarter.

The dollar trimmed its losses against the yen and euro following the release of the GDP report.

"A surface-level read on this (GDP) data gives the impression that the economy is roaring into an acceleration following a very short stumble around the anticipation of tariff announcements," Tom Simons, chief U.S. economist at Jefferies, said in a research note.

"However, it is difficult to see how there won't be substantial downward revisions ‍in the final cut, or dramatic payback in Q4."

Following the GDP report, the dollar cut its losses against the yen and last traded at 156.26 yen, still down 0.5 per cent.

The euro also pared gains against the dollar after the data and was last at $1.1779, still up 0.2 per cent on the day.

JAPAN INTERVENTION WATCH

The yen gained against the dollar in earlier trading after the strongest indication yet from authorities of Tokyo's readiness to intervene.

The Japanese currency hovered near lows against its major peers in recent sessions, with the threat of intervention keeping yen bears at bay. But near-term yen weakness is likely to persist, ​analysts say, as the cautious tone from the Bank of Japan last ‌week hinted at a slow pace of rate hikes next year.

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Tuesday that Japan has a free hand in dealing with excessive moves in the yen.

"I would call it an un-hawkish rate hike last week from the Bank of Japan. It feels like every time we go into a ​BOJ meeting, the market gets too excited that we're going to have the start of a rate-hiking cycle, but the officials always tamp down those expectations," said Silver Gold Bull's Bregar.

"So a lot of ⁠the price action is really just people getting out of those bets on the ‌yen going up, after they just keep getting disappointed."

Elsewhere in currency markets, the dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, slipped 0.2 per cent to 98.02, extending its losses into ​a second straight day. The index fell to its lowest level since early October and was on course for a 1.4 per cent decrease for the month, which would be its biggest fall since August, and a 9.6 per cent drop for the year, which would be its steepest annual decline since 2017.

Strategists at MUFG said the ‍dollar's drop this year is unlikely to be a one-off deal.

The dollar also dipped after data showed U.S. consumer confidence worsened in December. The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index ⁠fell 3.8 points to 89.1 this month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index would be at 91.0.

In other currencies, sterling rose 0.2 per cent against the dollar to $1.3483, after earlier hitting a 12-week peak of $1.35.

Against the Swiss franc, the ​greenback fell 0.4 per cent to 0.7886 francs. Earlier in ‌the session, the dollar dropped to a three-month low of 0.7867 francs.

Currency

bid

prices

at 23

December

​ 07:28

p.m. GMT

Descript RIC Last U.S. Pct YTD High Low

ion Close Chang Pct Bid Bid

Previous e

Session

Dollar 97.96 98.237 -0.27 -9.71 per cent 98.237 97.

index per cent 85

Euro/Dol 1.1787 1.1759 0.24 per cent 13.85 per cent $1.180 $1.

lar 2 176

2

Dollar/Y 156.22 156.85 -0.37 -0.69 per cent 156.84 155

en per cent 5 .7

Euro/Yen 184.09​ 184.68 -0.32 12.79 per cent 184.68 183

per cent .44

Dollar/S 0.788 0.7918 -0.45 -13.15 0.7915 0.7

wiss per cent per cent 867

Sterling 1.3492 1.346 0.25 per cent 7.88 per cent $1.351 $1.

/Dollar 8 346

6​

Dollar/C 1.3691 1.3747 -0.4 per cent -4.78 per cent 1.3754 1.3

anadian 69

Aussie/D 0.6696 0.6657 0.62 per cent 8.25 per cent $0.670 $0.

ollar 1 665

7

Euro/Swi 0.9287 0.931 -0.25 -1.14 per cent 0.9315 0.9

ss per cent 284

Euro/Ste 0.8733 0.8735 -0.02 5.56 per cent 0.8739 0.8

rling per cent 721

NZ 0.5836 0.5794 0.73 per cent 4.3 per cent $0.584 0.5

Dollar/D 3 795

ollar

Dollar/N 10.0279 10.091 -0.63 -11.77 10.113 10.

orway ​ per cent per cent 4 03

Euro/Nor 11.8192 11.8764 -0.48 0.44 per cent 11.9 11.

way per cent 82

Dollar/S 9.1705 9.2332 -0.68 -16.76 9.2409 9.1

weden per cent per cent 698

Euro/Swe 10.8088 10.8594 -0.47 -5.74 per cent 10.867 10.

den per cent 5 807

8