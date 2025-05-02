US dollar still down, but off lows, after better-than-expected jobs data

NEW YORK :The U.S. dollar was down on Friday but trimmed some losses against the euro and yen after data showed the world's largest economy added more new jobs than expected last month, reflecting a labor market that remained on stable footing.

The report reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady for the next few meetings and not cut them until probably the summer.

U.S. data showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 177,000 jobs last month after rising by a downwardly revised 185,000 in March. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 130,000 jobs added last month after a previously reported 228,000 gains in March.

The report, however, does not reflect the full impact of the tariffs imposed on the so-called Liberation Day on April 2. Economists expect jobs growth to slow or even contract in the coming months once the fallout from the punitive tariffs is taken into account.

"The data for this release was collected during the week following Liberation Day, meaning it would be too soon to expect substantial fallout to emerge just as higher tariffs were being implemented," wrote Jeff Schulze, head of economic and market strategy at ClearBridge Investments, in emailed comments.

"As a result, investors are likely to look through this positive print, viewing it as a 'calm before the storm' with strength being downplayed given the known headwinds that the labor market will be facing in the coming months."

Following the jobs report, the dollar cut some of its losses against the yen, still trading lower on the day. It was last down 0.6 per cent at 144.52 yen . The euro, meanwhile, pared gains versus the greenback, still trading higher at $1.1326, up 0.3 per cent.

The U.S. rate futures market trimmed bets that the Fed will cut rates as soon as June, after the payrolls data, giving it a 50 per cent probability. That was down from about a 60 per cent chance before the report's release. Overall, the market has reduced the size of rate cuts being priced in to 85 basis points (bps), or about three rate reductions of 25 bps each. Over the last few days, rate futures had factored in about 100 bps of easing.

Currency

bid

prices at

2 May​

01:16

p.m. GMT

Descripti RIC Last U.S. Pct YTD Pct High Low

on Close Change Bid Bid

Previous

Session

Dollar 99.786 100.14 -0.35 per cent -8.02 per cent 100.32 99.6

index 25

Euro/Doll 1.1329 1.1291 0.35 per cent 9.44 per cent $1.1355 $1.1

ar 275

Dollar/Ye 144.46 145.4 -0.66 per cent -8.21 per cent 145.91 144.

n 35

Euro/Yen 163.68​ 164.17 -0.3 per cent 0.28 per cent 164.63 163.

61

Dollar/Sw 0.8267 0.8295 -0.36 per cent -8.92 per cent 0.8316 0.82

iss 06

Sterling/ 1.3295 1.3277 0.17 per cent 6.33 per cent $1.3322 $1.3

Dollar 265​

Dollar/Ca 1.3811 1.3854 -0.29 per cent -3.94 per cent 1.3854 1.38

nadian 04

Aussie/Do 0.6449 0.6383 1.07 per cent 4.26 per cent $0.6453 $0.6

llar 382

Euro/Swis 0.9366 0.9359 0.07 per cent -0.29 per cent 0.9384 0.93

s 13

Euro/Ster 0.8521 0.8501 0.24 per cent 3 per cent 0.8537 0.84

ling 91

NZ 0.5954 0.5908 0.82 per cent 6.44 per cent $0.5958 0.59

Dollar/Do 04

llar

Dollar/No 10.3508​ 10.4119 -0.59 per cent -8.93 per cent 10.4507 10.3

rway 478

Euro/Norw 11.7268 11.7589 -0.27 per cent -0.36 per cent 11.8048 11.7

ay 206

Dollar/Sw 9.6372 9.7258 -0.91 per cent -12.53 per cent 9.766 9.63

eden 06

Euro/Swed 10.9174 10.9989 -0.71 per cent -4.77 per cent 11.0206 10.9

en 058