US dollar, Treasuries slide on latest Trump attack on Fed

(Corrects to fix Fed story hyperlink in paragraph 9)

By Rocky Swift and Kevin Buckland

TOKYO :The dollar and U.S. Treasuries slid in Asian trading on Tuesday after President Donald Trump announced he was removing a Federal Reserve governor, which undermined confidence in U.S. assets.

The dollar fell against the yen and euro after Trump said on social media he was removing Lisa Cook from her position on the Fed's board of directors, the latest in a series of attacks on the central bank's independence.

Asian shares followed declines on Wall Street as prospects for a Fed rate cut next month became less certain. U.S. stock futures retreated.

"All of this, tariffs included, is just another reason the U.S. can't be trusted," said Bart Wakabayashi, the Tokyo Branch Manager of State Street. "There's no credibility. That's the basis of the U.S. being the safest investment in the world. If you're a responsible investor, it gives you pause."

The dollar dropped 0.4 per cent to 147.24 yen. The euro was up 0.3 per cent on the day at $1.165.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 4.2887 per cent compared with its U.S. close of 4.275 per cent on Monday.

"I have determined that there is sufficient cause to remove you from your position," Trump said in a letter to Cook posted on his Truth Social platform.

Trump said there was enough evidence that Cook had made false statements on mortgage applications.

Trump has regularly threatened to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who was nominated by Trump during his first term in the White House and then nominated for a second term by Biden. Trump, who lacks the legal authority to fire the Fed chair except "for cause", has backed away from that threat as Powell gets closer to the expiration of his term as Fed chief next May.

Cook's exit from the Fed could speed up the president's reshaping of the Fed. Her term had been due to end in 2038.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2 per cent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japan's Nikkei index sank 1.3 per cent.

Major brokerages, including Barclays, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank, now expect a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut in September. Fed funds futures traders are pricing in 84 per cent odds of a September cut, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

Data for August due before the Fed's September 16-17 meeting could still sway Fed policy. The U.S. personal consumption prices reading, due on Friday, is considered the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. Hotter-than-expected U.S. producer price data last month raised some questions over the certainty of a cut.

U.S. crude dipped 0.4 per cent to $64.56 a barrel. Gold was slightly higher, trading at $3,378.09 per ounce.

U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down 0.17 per cent at 6,444.5.