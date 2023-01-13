Logo
Business

US dollar wobbles as inflation fuels hopes of slower Fed rate path
US dollar banknotes are seen in this file photo taken on Jul 17, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

13 Jan 2023 09:59AM (Updated: 13 Jan 2023 11:03AM)
SINGAPORE: The US dollar swayed on Friday (Jan 13), flirting with seven-month lows after a sharp dive overnight as data showed that inflation in the United States was slowing, boosting hopes of the Federal Reserve taking its foot off an aggressive interest rate hike policy.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six others, rose 0.059 per cent to 102.220 but was languishing around its lowest level since June.

The euro was up 0.03 per cent to US$1.0849, having touched a fresh nine-month high earlier in the session. Sterling was last trading at US$1.221, up 0.08 per cent on the day.

US consumer prices surprisingly fell for the first time in more than two-and-a-half years in December, with Federal Reserve policymakers expressing their relief and paving the way for the central bank to slow the pace of monetary tightening.

Traders of futures tied to the Fed's policy rate bet heavily on a downshift to quarter-percentage-point rises starting at the Jan 31 to Feb 1 meeting and a pause just below 5 per cent, with interest rate cuts priced in for later in the year.

The US central bank in December raised interest rates by 50 basis points but said it would need to keep them higher for longer to tame inflation.

"Hikes of 25 basis points will be appropriate going forward," Philadelphia Fed president Patrick Harker said in a speech to a local group in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Carol Kong, a currency strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said the Fed would likely take comfort in the inflation report and the US dollar would continue to ease.

"Even though we are likely seeing the peak in the dollar, there is still some room for the dollar to strengthen temporarily," Kong said, citing the economic slowdown anticipated around the world.

Meanwhile, the yen strengthened 0.12 per cent to 129.10 per dollar, having touched a fresh seven-month high of 128.65 per dollar earlier in the session.

The yen has been buoyed on rising speculation that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will review the side effects of its monetary easing at next week's policy meeting.

The Australian dollar fell 0.11 per cent to US$0.696, while the New Zealand dollar fell 0.34 per cent to US$0.637.

Source: Reuters/kg

