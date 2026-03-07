Logo
US draws up strict new AI guidelines amid Anthropic clash, FT reports
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Department of War and Anthropic logos are seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

07 Mar 2026 08:44AM
March 6 : The Trump administration has drawn up strict rules for civilian artificial intelligence contracts that would require AI companies to allow "any lawful" use of their models amid a stand-off between the Pentagon and Anthropic, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

A draft of the new guidelines reviewed by the FT says AI groups seeking to do business with the government must grant the U.S. an irrevocable license to use their systems for all legal purposes, the report added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Source: Reuters
