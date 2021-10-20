Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US employers may have to 'pay more' amid labor shortage: Yellen
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US employers may have to 'pay more' amid labour shortage: Yellen

US employers may have to 'pay more' amid labour shortage: Yellen

In this file photo taken on Oct 6, 2021 US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a meeting with business leaders and CEOs on the need to address the debt limit in the South Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo: Nicholas Kamm / AFP)

20 Oct 2021 11:50PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2021 11:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: US employers especially in the service sector may have to raise wages as the economy adjusts to a labour shortage, but that would be a "good thing" for workers, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday (Oct 19).

"It's good to see wages rise and working conditions improve for people working in low wage sectors of the economy. This is something that we've wanted to accomplish for a long time," Yellen said in an interview with MSNBC.

Companies nationwide are struggling to find workers to fill open positions, especially service firms like restaurants and hotels, while big employers like Amazon and Walmart have raised wages amid a massive push to bring in more workers ahead of the holiday shopping season.

"They may have to pay more, and that will be part of the adjustment," Yellen said of service firms.

"But this is something that's good for workers. Many of the service sector workers have suffered from chronically low wages and from working conditions," she said.

US earnings have moved up only gradually in recent years, although they have begun to move upward as the economy reopens following the pandemic shutdown. But inflation also has gathered speed, undermining much of the gains.

Source: AFP/ec

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us