US Energy Department signs AI collaboration deals with Big Tech for Genesis Mission

Dec 18 : The ‌U.S. Department of Energy said on Thursday it has signed agreements with 24 organizations, including tech giants such as Microsoft, Google and Nvidia, to advance the Genesis Mission.

The mission is a national program aimed at using artificial intelligence to accelerate scientific research and strengthen U.S. energy and security capabilities.

The department said the program is ‌designed to boost scientific productivity and reduce reliance on ‌foreign technology.

Participants include major cloud and chip providers such as AWS, Oracle, IBM, Intel, AMD and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, alongside AI specialists OpenAI, Anthropic and xAI.

Nvidia will provide accelerated computing platforms and AI models for scientific simulations, while Microsoft and Google will contribute cloud infrastructure and AI tools to support ‍large-scale research.

Oracle is expected to assist in building high-performance computing systems, and Palantir will offer data integration and analytics capabilities. Startups Cerebras and Groq will supply advanced AI chips optimized for scientific workloads.

OpenAI signed a memorandum of understanding under ​its "OpenAI for Science" initiative, deploying ‌frontier AI models in national lab research environments and providing its tools and workflows to DOE scientists.

Anthropic will supply its Claude ​models and offer a dedicated engineering team to DOE to develop AI agents, model ⁠context protocols, or MCPs, and specialized ‌Claude "skills" for national labs.

The partnerships will focus on AI models for ​applications ranging from nuclear energy and quantum computing to robotics and supply chain optimization.

The Genesis Mission builds on earlier collaborations between ‍the DOE and the booming industry to deploy high-performance computing systems at Argonne ⁠and Los Alamos National Laboratories.

The department said it expects the effort to significantly accelerate scientific ​discovery, as it plans ‌to expand partnerships with academia and non-profits.