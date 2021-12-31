US equity funds receive big inflows as investors downgrade Omicron impact -Lipper

U.S. equity funds received robust inflows for a second week in the seven days to Dec. 29 as investors welcomed signs that the Omicron coronavirus variant won't bring a big setback to the economy.

According to Refinitiv Lipper data, U.S. equity funds lured net purchases of US$19.43 billion, compared with their average weekly inflow of US$2.3 billion, received this year.

Graphic: Fund flows: U.S. equities, bonds and money market funds- https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/myvmnbnqqpr/Fundper cent20flowsper cent20U.S.per cent20equitiesper cent20bondsper cent20andper cent20moneyper cent20marketper cent20funds.jpg

Wall Street's main indexes posted solid gains this week. The S&P 500 and the Dow marked a record high on Thursday as some early studies on Omicron cases pointed to a reduced risk of hospitalization, easing concerns about the variant's impact on the economy.

Sentiments were also boosted by reports suggesting that U.S. retailers' holiday sales were strong.

U.S. growth and value funds both posted a second straight week of inflows with net purchases of US$7.69 billion and US$2.36 billion respectively.

Graphic: Fund flows: US growth and value funds- https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/movanwnbzpa/Fundper cent20flowsper cent20USper cent20growthper cent20andper cent20valueper cent20funds.jpg

Among sector funds, financials and real estate funds drew inflows of US$1.2 billion and US$785 million respectively, although tech and consumer staples funds witnessed outflows of US$592 million and US$413 million respectively.

Graphic: Fund flows: US equity sector funds- https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gkvlgbgqkpb/Fundper cent20flowsper cent20USper cent20equityper cent20sectorper cent20funds.jpg

U.S. bond funds secured inflows of US$6.31 billion, their biggest weekly inflow in seven weeks.

Investors purchased U.S. taxable bond funds of US$5.27 billion, marking the biggest weekly inflow since Nov. 10, while municipal bond funds saw net buying worth US$1.13 billion.

U.S. general domestic taxable fixed income funds drew inflows of US$1.93 billion, the largest in seven weeks. U.S. short/intermediate government and treasury funds and inflation protected funds attracted US$929 million and US$637 million respectively.

Graphic: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/zdvxoqojepx/Fundper cent20flowsper cent20USper cent20bondper cent20funds.jpg

Meanwhile, U.S. money market funds saw net purchases worth US$32.71 billion, their biggest weekly inflow since Oct. 27.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)