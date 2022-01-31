Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

scams Omicron COVID-19 Wellness Malaysia In Focus China climate change North Korea
Logo

Business

US EV charging network is more robust but provider differences remain
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

scams Omicron COVID-19 Wellness Malaysia In Focus China climate change North Korea

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US EV charging network is more robust but provider differences remain

US EV charging network is more robust but provider differences remain
FILE PHOTO: An electric vehicle charger is seen in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
US EV charging network is more robust but provider differences remain
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla electric vehicle charger is seen on a river bank at the edge of a parking lot in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo
US EV charging network is more robust but provider differences remain
FILE PHOTO: An electric vehicle (EV) fast charging station is seen in the parking lot of a Whole Foods Market in Austin, Texas, U.S., December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed/File Photo
31 Jan 2022 10:03PM (Updated: 31 Jan 2022 10:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The U.S. public charging network for electric vehicles is becoming more robust, but significant differences in reliability and performance remain between providers, an industry ranking by engineering consulting firm umlaut found.

The group tested chargers by Volkswagen's Electrify America, ChargePoint, EVgo, Blink Charging, EVconnect, Greenlots and Tesla's Superchargers across seven U.S. states in September.

Electrify America reached the highest score in the ranking, followed by Tesla's Supercharger and ChargePoint, said umlaut, which was acquired by Accenture in October.

(Graphic: U.S. EV charging network performance: https://graphics.reuters.com/AUTOS-ELECTRICCARS/CHARGING/gdpzynqagvw/chart.png)

The ranking considered the technical performance of chargers, as well as the charging station environment, such as lighting, roofing and nearby amenities. It also took into account the performance of charging networks' apps, which car owners use to look for nearby chargers and make payments.

"Across all categories we see the system becoming more mature and stable", said Hakan Ekman, one of the study's authors. umlaut conducted a similar ranking in 2020 in California.

The group used a Tesla Model 3 and a Ford Mach-E for its 2021 tests, but did not consider the vehicles' performance in their rankings.

The build-out of public charging stations is seen as crucial to support a growing fleet of EVs on U.S. roads. While 80per cent of current U.S. EV owners charge their car at home, a robust charging network is considered a prerequisite to making consumers comfortable with EVs and increasing their share.

Last year, EVs accounted for around 2per cent of all new car sales, a share carmakers vow to increase to at least 40per cent by 2030.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us