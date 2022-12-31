Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US examining crypto wallets linked to FTX's Bankman-Fried - Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US examining crypto wallets linked to FTX's Bankman-Fried - Bloomberg News

US examining crypto wallets linked to FTX's Bankman-Fried - Bloomberg News

Former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, walks from the Manhattan federal court after securing bail in New York City, U.S. December 22, 2022. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

31 Dec 2022 05:58AM (Updated: 31 Dec 2022 05:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Federal prosecutors are looking into a series of crypto transactions that online analysts have tied to digital wallets associated with Sam Bankman-Fried, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Prosecutors from the Southern District of New York (SDNY) are looking at whether Bankman-Fried, if he's making the transactions, is just moving around his own assets or cashing them out without approval, the report said.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office and an attorney for Bankman-Fried did not respond immediately to Reuters requests for comment.

Bankman-Fried, the former chief executive officer of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, tweeted that he was not behind the transactions.

"I'm not and couldn't be moving any of those funds; I don't have access to them anymore," he said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.