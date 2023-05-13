Logo
Business

US extends certain COVID-related exclusions from China tariffs
Stacked containers are shown as ships unload their cargo at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

13 May 2023 03:42AM
The U.S. Trade Representative's Office said on Friday it was extending exclusions from tariffs for 77 of 81 Chinese medical product import categories related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Reuters

