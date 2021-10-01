Logo
US extends environmental review for SpaceX program in Texas
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX's Elon Musk gives an update on the company's Mars rocket Starship in Boca Chica, Texas U.S. September 28, 2019. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare/File Photo

01 Oct 2021 02:09AM (Updated: 01 Oct 2021 02:39AM)
WASHINGTON : The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Thursday it would extend the public comment period for the draft environmental review of the proposed SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy program in Boca Chica, Texas, to Nov. 1.

The extension comes after federal and state agencies participating in the review made the request to extend the period for public input in the environmental assessment. SpaceX cannot launch the Starship/Super Heavy vehicle until the FAA completes its licensing process, which includes the environmental review.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

