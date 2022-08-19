Logo
US extends public input on GM, Ford self-driving petitions
A Cruise self-driving car, which is owned by General Motors Corp, is seen outside the company’s headquarters in San Francisco where it does most of its testing, in California, U.S., September 26, 2018. Picture taken on September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Heather Somerville/File Photo

19 Aug 2022 12:35AM (Updated: 19 Aug 2022 01:12AM)
WASHINGTON: US auto safety regulators will extend a deadline for public input on General Motors and Ford Motor petitions seeking to deploy a limited number of self-driving vehicles without human controls like steering wheels and brake pedals.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Thursday said it will extend the public comment period by 30 days on the automaker petitions after San Francisco and Oakland, California, transportation agencies and others sought further time.

San Francisco said petitions raise "numerous complex technical and policy issues involving vehicle safety that necessitate significant analysis."

Source: Reuters

