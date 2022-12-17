US extends tariff exclusions on 352 Chinese import categories for nine months

WASHINGTON : The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Friday it is extending China "Section 301" tariff exclusions for another nine months on 352 Chinese import product categories that were set to expire at the end of 2022.

The tariff exclusions, which include industrial components such as pumps and electric motors, some car parts and chemicals, bicycles and vacuum cleaners, were reinstated in March by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai as part of her strategy to confront Chinese trade practices.

USTR said the extension "will help align further consideration of these exclusions with the ongoing comprehensive four year review" of the Section 301 tariffs imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump on some $370 billion worth of Chinese imports.

The trade office said it is collecting comments in the tariff review through Jan. 17, 2023.