US extends tariff exclusions on 352 Chinese import categories for nine months
US extends tariff exclusions on 352 Chinese import categories for nine months

A forklift operator moves a pallet of Imported frozen seafood from China inside the refrigerated warehouse at Pacific American Fish Company imports (PAFCO) in Vernon, California, U.S. September 25, 2018. Picture taken September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

17 Dec 2022 04:09AM (Updated: 17 Dec 2022 04:09AM)
WASHINGTON : The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Friday it is extending China "Section 301" tariff exclusions for another nine months on 352 Chinese import product categories that were set to expire at the end of 2022.

The tariff exclusions, which include industrial components such as pumps and electric motors, some car parts and chemicals, bicycles and vacuum cleaners, were reinstated in March by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai as part of her strategy to confront Chinese trade practices.

USTR said the extension "will help align further consideration of these exclusions with the ongoing comprehensive four year review" of the Section 301 tariffs imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump on some $370 billion worth of Chinese imports.

The trade office said it is collecting comments in the tariff review through Jan. 17, 2023.

Source: Reuters

